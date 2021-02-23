Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) released its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $84.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.59 million. Freshpet had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 1.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS.

Freshpet stock traded down $3.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $145.37. 1,251,409 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,617. The business has a fifty day moving average of $152.22 and a 200 day moving average of $129.37. The firm has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,321.67, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.85. Freshpet has a 12-month low of $40.79 and a 12-month high of $173.52.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FRPT. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Freshpet from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer raised Freshpet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Stephens began coverage on Freshpet in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Freshpet from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.94.

In other Freshpet news, Director Daryl G. Brewster sold 16,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.76, for a total transaction of $2,195,408.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 58,132 shares in the company, valued at $7,950,132.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

