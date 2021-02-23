FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:DSEP) Stock Price Down 0.2%

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:DSEP) shares dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $31.23 and last traded at $31.30. Approximately 7,900 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 9,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.36.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.20.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – September stock. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:DSEP) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 83,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,504,000.

