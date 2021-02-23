FUD.finance Trading 24.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (FUD)

FUD.finance (CURRENCY:FUD) traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 23rd. FUD.finance has a market cap of $564,855.84 and $36,092.00 worth of FUD.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, FUD.finance has traded 24.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One FUD.finance token can now be purchased for $24.10 or 0.00049125 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $232.97 or 0.00474808 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002038 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.38 or 0.00070073 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000962 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.16 or 0.00079811 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 141.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.01 or 0.00057089 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $247.79 or 0.00505005 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.57 or 0.00072492 BTC.

About FUD.finance

FUD.finance’s total supply is 23,621 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,434 tokens. The official website for FUD.finance is fud.finance.

Buying and Selling FUD.finance

FUD.finance can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUD.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FUD.finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FUD.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

