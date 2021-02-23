FY2020 EPS Estimates for Saipem SpA Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:SAPMF)

Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMF) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Saipem in a research report issued on Thursday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Wilson now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.26) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.25). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Saipem’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and Q1 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Saipem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

OTCMKTS:SAPMF opened at $3.10 on Monday. Saipem has a 12 month low of $1.65 and a 12 month high of $3.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.91 and its 200-day moving average is $2.33.

Saipem Company Profile

Saipem SpA engages in the engineering, drilling, and construction of projects in the energy and infrastructure sectors worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Offshore Engineering & Construction (E&C), Onshore Engineering & Construction, Offshore Drilling, Onshore Drilling, and XSIGHT.

