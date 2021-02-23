FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Fortescue Metals Group Limited Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:FSUGY)

Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fortescue Metals Group in a research note issued on Thursday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the company will post earnings of $5.64 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.29.

FSUGY has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortescue Metals Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Fortescue Metals Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

OTCMKTS:FSUGY opened at $39.27 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.54. The stock has a market cap of $60.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.18. Fortescue Metals Group has a one year low of $9.96 and a one year high of $40.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.25.

About Fortescue Metals Group

Fortescue Metals Group Limited engages in the exploration, development, production, processing, and sale of iron ore in Australia, China, and internationally. It also explores for copper and gold deposits. The company owns and operates the Chichester Hub that includes the Cloudbreak and Christmas Creek mines located in the Chichester ranges; and the Solomon Hub comprising the Firetail and Kings Valley mines located in the Hamersley ranges of Pilbara, Western Australia.

