FY2021 Earnings Estimate for La-Z-Boy Incorporated Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:LZB)

La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) – Research analysts at KeyCorp increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of La-Z-Boy in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 17th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.49 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.45.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 14.11%.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on LZB. Raymond James boosted their price target on La-Z-Boy from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of La-Z-Boy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

LZB stock opened at $39.55 on Monday. La-Z-Boy has a 1-year low of $15.61 and a 1-year high of $46.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.12 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from La-Z-Boy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.93%.

In other news, COO Darrell Dewain Edwards sold 17,365 shares of La-Z-Boy stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $781,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 66,930 shares in the company, valued at $3,011,850. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in La-Z-Boy by 539.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 966,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,487,000 after buying an additional 814,871 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 57,373.7% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 463,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,478,000 after purchasing an additional 463,006 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in La-Z-Boy by 101.2% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 916,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,508,000 after buying an additional 460,804 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy in the fourth quarter valued at $15,155,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 596,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,867,000 after buying an additional 244,247 shares during the last quarter. 91.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

La-Z-Boy Company Profile

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

