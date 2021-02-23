Gabelli Funds LLC Has $1.32 Million Stock Holdings in Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO)

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its holdings in Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO) by 38.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Millicom International Cellular were worth $1,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular in the third quarter worth $214,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular in the third quarter worth $299,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular in the fourth quarter worth $485,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular in the third quarter worth $538,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular in the first quarter worth $1,495,000.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TIGO. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Millicom International Cellular in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. SEB Equity Research started coverage on shares of Millicom International Cellular in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, SEB Equities started coverage on shares of Millicom International Cellular in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

NASDAQ:TIGO opened at $36.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.80 and a beta of 0.98. Millicom International Cellular S.A. has a one year low of $20.15 and a one year high of $47.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.63). Millicom International Cellular had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a negative return on equity of 5.09%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Millicom International Cellular S.A. will post -2.64 EPS for the current year.

Millicom International Cellular Company Profile

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. The company offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice; short message service; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

