Gabelli Funds LLC Has $1.39 Million Holdings in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT)

Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in CIT Group were worth $1,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in CIT Group by 2.6% during the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 15,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in CIT Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in CIT Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 56,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in CIT Group by 3.9% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Finally, Summit X LLC lifted its position in CIT Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 56,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CIT. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of CIT Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. UBS Group cut shares of CIT Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of CIT Group from $24.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of CIT Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of CIT Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.50 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. CIT Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.15.

In other news, EVP Edward K. Sperling sold 4,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total transaction of $145,623.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,100.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steve Solk sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.23, for a total transaction of $453,530.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,364,383.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CIT opened at $48.08 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.56. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 1.61. CIT Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.02 and a 1 year high of $48.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $496.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.85 million. CIT Group had a negative net margin of 16.59% and a negative return on equity of 1.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CIT Group Inc. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.67%.

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of commercial lending, leasing, and deposit products; loans comprising revolving lines of credit, term loans, unsecured loans, collateral-backed loans, asset-based loans, commercial real estate loans, and cash flow loans; and ancillary services and products, including cash management, capital markets, and advisory services primarily to small and middle market companies.

