Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 1,500 Shares of Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP)

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its holdings in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Stamps.com were worth $1,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Stamps.com by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,820,437 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $553,343,000 after acquiring an additional 139,108 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new stake in Stamps.com during the fourth quarter worth $250,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Stamps.com by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,766 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Stamps.com by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 956 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Stamps.com by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 20,169 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,957,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. 88.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:STMP opened at $199.93 on Tuesday. Stamps.com Inc. has a one year low of $95.67 and a one year high of $325.13. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $232.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.79.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.51. Stamps.com had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 21.50%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stamps.com Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Stamps.com news, CEO Kenneth Thomas Mcbride sold 2,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.45, for a total value of $541,771.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,594 shares in the company, valued at $738,387.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steve Rifai sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.78, for a total transaction of $375,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $375,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 60,790 shares of company stock worth $13,165,276. Corporate insiders own 9.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stamps.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. It operates through Stamps.com and MetaPack segments. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com, Endicia, ShipEngine, ShipStation, ShipWorks, and ShippingEasy brands.

