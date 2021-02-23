Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Cuts Stock Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 23.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,510 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 600,919 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $78,294,000 after buying an additional 139,582 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 9,929 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 9.5% in the third quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 150,794 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,825,000 after acquiring an additional 13,037 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,129 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 15.7% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 19,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aptiv stock opened at $156.99 on Tuesday. Aptiv PLC has a 52 week low of $29.22 and a 52 week high of $159.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.99. The firm has a market cap of $42.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.12. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on APTV shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Aptiv from $109.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Bank of America lowered Aptiv from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Aptiv from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Aptiv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.57.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

