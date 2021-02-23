Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $349,000 Stock Position in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) by 60.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,950 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Sabre were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SABR. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Sabre in the 3rd quarter valued at $102,138,000. King Street Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Sabre by 650.0% in the 3rd quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,000,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $97,650,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000,000 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in Sabre by 144.3% in the 3rd quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 7,242,592 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $47,149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,278,518 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Sabre by 100.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,053,757 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,480 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Sabre by 3,342.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,544,741 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499,873 shares during the period. 96.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SABR opened at $14.79 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03. Sabre Co. has a one year low of $3.30 and a one year high of $21.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 2.18.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.11). Sabre had a negative return on equity of 105.75% and a negative net margin of 48.78%. On average, analysts anticipate that Sabre Co. will post -3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SABR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Sabre from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Mizuho raised shares of Sabre from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.17.

In other Sabre news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $1,253,000.00. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

