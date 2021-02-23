Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $695,000 Stock Holdings in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its stake in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Cable One were worth $695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Cable One by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 630,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,104,000 after purchasing an additional 19,226 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Cable One by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 170,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,397,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd raised its stake in Cable One by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 159,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,615,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Cable One by 1,452.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 75,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,467,000 after purchasing an additional 70,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Cable One by 133.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 34,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,035,000 after purchasing an additional 19,695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Kenneth E. Johnson sold 698 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,965.61, for a total transaction of $1,371,995.78. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,467,831.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 27 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,110.50, for a total transaction of $56,983.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 378 shares in the company, valued at $797,769. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 759 shares of company stock worth $1,499,978 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Cable One stock opened at $1,995.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a PE ratio of 46.46 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2,044.41 and its 200 day moving average is $1,958.44. Cable One, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,031.39 and a 1 year high of $2,326.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.90%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CABO. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Cable One from $2,280.00 to $2,671.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cable One in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cable One from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cable One currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,930.00.

Cable One, Inc provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

