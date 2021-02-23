Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Lowers Holdings in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its stake in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 46.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,500 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,502,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,164,000 after purchasing an additional 141,982 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. rhino investment partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $2,372,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $1,396,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. 82.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Truist lifted their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $27.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PacWest Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.11.

NASDAQ PACW opened at $37.61 on Tuesday. PacWest Bancorp has a 52 week low of $13.84 and a 52 week high of $37.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.82.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.32. PacWest Bancorp had a negative net margin of 98.27% and a positive return on equity of 6.14%. The firm had revenue of $299.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.68 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PacWest Bancorp will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 25.64%.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

