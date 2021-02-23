Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Lowers Stock Holdings in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its stake in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in The Middleby were worth $619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of The Middleby by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 134,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,279,000 after purchasing an additional 6,336 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Middleby by 275.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of The Middleby by 74.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 907,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,380,000 after purchasing an additional 388,355 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of The Middleby by 2.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of The Middleby in the third quarter valued at approximately $718,000.

MIDD opened at $136.92 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $135.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64 and a beta of 1.77. The Middleby Co. has a one year low of $41.73 and a one year high of $149.39.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded The Middleby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. CL King downgraded The Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on The Middleby from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on The Middleby from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded The Middleby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.17.

About The Middleby

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, countertop cooking, and kitchen ventilation equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, and home and professional craft brewing equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

