Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Lowers Stock Position in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 19,541 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 225,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,311,000 after purchasing an additional 22,706 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 4,752 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors during the third quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 20.6% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Ethan Allen Interiors alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on ETH. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

Shares of NYSE ETH opened at $25.11 on Tuesday. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.38 and a 1-year high of $26.04. The company has a market cap of $632.09 million, a PE ratio of 167.40 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.19.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.69. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 3.88%. The company had revenue of $178.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Ethan Allen Interiors’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 7th. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio is 192.31%.

In related news, SVP Daniel M. Grow sold 1,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $30,714.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $75,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel M. Grow sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $30,030.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,364.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ethan Allen Interiors Company Profile

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

Read More: The basics of gap trading strategies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH).

Receive News & Ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.