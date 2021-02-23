Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Makes New Investment in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 8,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $756,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 17,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the 4th quarter worth $247,000. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 168.7% during the 4th quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 26,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 16,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 380,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,948,000 after purchasing an additional 19,523 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BXP. Argus increased their target price on Boston Properties from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Boston Properties from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet lowered Boston Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Boston Properties from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Boston Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.44.

Shares of BXP opened at $96.46 on Tuesday. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.69 and a 1 year high of $145.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 7.03 and a quick ratio of 7.03. The company has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.29 and a 200-day moving average of $89.20.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $665.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.36 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 35.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is currently 55.92%.

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

