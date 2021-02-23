Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Reduces Stock Holdings in Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE:CLNY)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its position in Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE:CLNY) by 22.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 116,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 33,690 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Colony Capital were worth $558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Colony Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $167,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Colony Capital by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,680,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,535,000 after buying an additional 2,419,695 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Colony Capital by 291.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 302,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,455,000 after buying an additional 225,168 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Colony Capital by 87.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 4,117 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Colony Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. 75.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CLNY shares. Cowen started coverage on Colony Capital in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.25 price objective on the stock. Truist started coverage on Colony Capital in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Colony Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Colony Capital from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of CLNY opened at $5.90 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.09 and its 200 day moving average is $3.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.86. Colony Capital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.33 and a 12-month high of $5.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Colony Capital Company Profile

Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment firm with a heritage of identifying and capitalizing on key secular trends in real estate. The Company manages an approximately $47 billion portfolio of real assets on behalf of its shareholders and limited partners, including over $23 billion in digital real estate investments through Digital Colony, its digital infrastructure platform.

