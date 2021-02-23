GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) issued its earnings results on Monday. The shipping company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. GasLog had a negative net margin of 18.58% and a positive return on equity of 1.81%.

Shares of GLOG traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $5.82. 470,047 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,263,720. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $553.56 million, a P/E ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.49. GasLog has a 12 month low of $2.23 and a 12 month high of $6.50.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GLOG shares. Clarkson Capital lowered shares of GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $5.50 to $5.80 in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of GasLog from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.91.

GasLog Company Profile

GasLog Ltd. operates as an owner, operator, and manager of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers providing support to international energy companies. It provides maritime services for the transportation of LNG on a worldwide basis and vessel management services. As of March 2, 2020, it operated a fleet of 28 LNG carriers.

