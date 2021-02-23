GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) Announces Earnings Results

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The shipping company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. GasLog Partners had a negative net margin of 23.09% and a positive return on equity of 13.38%.

Shares of GLOP stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.36. 1,224 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 519,197. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.36. GasLog Partners has a fifty-two week low of $1.51 and a fifty-two week high of $7.42. The company has a market capitalization of $165.82 million, a P/E ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Get GasLog Partners alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. GasLog Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.20%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GLOP. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of GasLog Partners from $3.25 to $4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GasLog Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $3.75 price target (up previously from $3.25) on shares of GasLog Partners in a research note on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.79.

About GasLog Partners

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of August 5, 2020, it operated a fleet of 15 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 158,000 cubic meters. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.

Featured Article: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for GasLog Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GasLog Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.