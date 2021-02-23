GDI Integrated Facility Services (OTCMKTS:GDIFF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Scotiabank

Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services (OTCMKTS:GDIFF) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

GDI Integrated Facility Services stock opened at $34.47 on Monday. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a one year low of $33.86 and a one year high of $34.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.34 and a 200 day moving average of $28.90.

Get GDI Integrated Facility Services alerts:

About GDI Integrated Facility Services

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as floor cleaning and finishing, window washing, furniture polishing, and carpet cleaning and dusting, as well as other building services, including lawn maintenance, snow removal, and other.

See Also: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for GDI Integrated Facility Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDI Integrated Facility Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.