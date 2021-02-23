GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 240,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,666 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.16% of GDS worth $22,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in GDS by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in GDS by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in GDS by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. boosted its stake in GDS by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 28,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,631,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in GDS in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. 66.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GDS. Truist lifted their price objective on GDS from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on GDS in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on GDS from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, HSBC upgraded GDS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.06.

Shares of GDS opened at $108.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -207.77 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $107.83 and a 200-day moving average of $90.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. GDS Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $43.27 and a 52 week high of $116.76.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

