General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.63.

GIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on General Mills from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th.

Get General Mills alerts:

In related news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 5,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $305,116.89. Also, insider John R. Church sold 27,000 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $1,629,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,641,880.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in General Mills by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 130,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,653,000 after acquiring an additional 16,382 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in General Mills by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 166,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,764,000 after acquiring an additional 27,214 shares in the last quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in General Mills during the fourth quarter worth about $464,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in General Mills by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,547,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,014,000 after acquiring an additional 400,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in General Mills during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. 73.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GIS traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $56.12. 39,269 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,756,838. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.94. The company has a market cap of $34.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57. General Mills has a 1-year low of $46.59 and a 1-year high of $66.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 13.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Mills will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.51%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

Featured Article: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.