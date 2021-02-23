Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $110.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.47% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Genuine Parts’ strategic buyouts to improve product offerings and expand geographical footprint is commendable. Acquisition of PartsPoint and Alliance Automotive Group and the possession of full ownership in Inenco have bolstered the company’s growth. Its aggressive e-commerce initiatives and cost cut initiatives amid the pandemic and steady dividend growth bode well. Genuine Parts’ upbeat 2021 view sparks optimism. However, automotive segment sales are likely to be weighed down on demand headwinds due to the Covid-19 resurgence. Capex for 2021 is projected in the band of $275-$325 million, implying a significant uptick from $158 million recorded in 2020. Rising capex may clip the firm’s cash flows. Foreign exchange fluctuations and high debt levels are other headwinds. As such, the stock warrants a cautious stance.”

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

GPC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $97.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.43.

NYSE GPC traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $105.29. 10,726 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 872,836. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.57 and a beta of 1.05. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $49.68 and a 52 week high of $108.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $101.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. Genuine Parts had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 23.26%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John R. Holder purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $97.00 per share, for a total transaction of $97,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,331,907. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GPC. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, industrial parts and materials, and business products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australasia, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Poland, the Netherlands, and Belgium. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

Featured Article: Float

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Genuine Parts (GPC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.