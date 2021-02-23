George Weston (WN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

George Weston (TSE:WN) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 2nd. Analysts expect George Weston to post earnings of C$1.87 per share for the quarter.

TSE WN traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$93.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,864. George Weston has a 52 week low of C$84.01 and a 52 week high of C$110.69. The stock has a market cap of C$14.37 billion and a PE ratio of 13.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$95.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$96.92.

In other George Weston news, Senior Officer Rashid Wasti acquired 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$96.55 per share, with a total value of C$28,965.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,013,775.

A number of research analysts recently commented on WN shares. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$126.00 to C$122.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of George Weston from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$125.00 to C$107.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on George Weston from C$147.00 to C$133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on George Weston from C$116.00 to C$117.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th.

George Weston Company Profile

George Weston Limited engages in the food processing and distribution business in Canada and Internationally. The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services. It operates retail drug stores under the Shoppers Drug Mart and Shoppers Simply Pharmacy.

