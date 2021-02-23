GET Protocol (GET) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $128,662.00

GET Protocol (CURRENCY:GET) traded 15.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 23rd. GET Protocol has a market cap of $11.71 million and $128,662.00 worth of GET Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GET Protocol token can currently be purchased for $1.03 or 0.00002140 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, GET Protocol has traded 30.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.32 or 0.00052692 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $353.13 or 0.00735023 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.69 or 0.00030584 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 32% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.10 or 0.00037680 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006180 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.55 or 0.00057350 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,175.46 or 0.04528130 BTC.

About GET Protocol

GET Protocol (GET) is a token. GET Protocol’s total supply is 33,368,773 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,388,258 tokens. The official website for GET Protocol is guts.tickets. The Reddit community for GET Protocol is /r/GETprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GET Protocol’s official Twitter account is @GUTStickets and its Facebook page is accessible here. GET Protocol’s official message board is blog.guts.tickets.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Guaranteed Entrance Token (GET) Protocol, initiated by GUTS Tickets, is a smart ticketing protocol that facilitates the sale of tickets by issuing smart tickets to wallet addresses on the blockchain. The GET team vision is that end-users do not need any technical knowledge in order to use the platform. With this in mind, GUTS has facilitated many events with its application over the last year and has actually sold thousands of real-world tickets in The Netherlands. Together with industry advisers such as manager of No. 1 DJ in the World of Martin Garrix and booker of Adèle the GET team plan to build an honest and transparent ticketing industry. The GET token is an ERC-20 token that will be used to purchase event's tickets. “

Buying and Selling GET Protocol

GET Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GET Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GET Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GET Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

