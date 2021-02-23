Getlink’s (GRPTF) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

Getlink (OTCMKTS:GRPTF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

GRPTF has been the subject of several other research reports. HSBC lowered Getlink from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Getlink in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

GRPTF remained flat at $$16.10 on Tuesday. Getlink has a 1 year low of $9.86 and a 1 year high of $17.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.70.

Getlink Company Profile

Getlink SE engages in the design, finance, construction, and operation of fixed link infrastructure and transport system, and rail freight activity in France and the United Kingdom. Its Eurotunnel segment operates three tunnels, each approximately 50 kilometers under the English Channel, which run along with the Folkestone terminal in the United Kingdom and the Coquelles terminal in France.

