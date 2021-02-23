GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) Announces Earnings Results

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) released its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports.

GFL Environmental stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.81. 77,718 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 694,870. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.67. GFL Environmental has a 1 year low of $11.92 and a 1 year high of $32.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 19th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 15th.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GFL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised GFL Environmental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays initiated coverage on GFL Environmental in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on GFL Environmental from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on GFL Environmental from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on GFL Environmental from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. GFL Environmental presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.83.

About GFL Environmental

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in North America. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

