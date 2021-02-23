Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 32.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,765 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GILD. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 133.1% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,142,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $324,947,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936,687 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,783,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,442,757,000 after buying an additional 1,949,534 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 106.0% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,679,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,808,000 after buying an additional 863,916 shares during the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 170.5% in the fourth quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 1,304,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,905,000 after buying an additional 822,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4,195.2% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 818,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,703,000 after buying an additional 799,738 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $133,134.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,832 shares in the company, valued at $1,943,565.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GILD stock traded down $0.65 on Tuesday, hitting $63.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,977,984. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.08 and its 200-day moving average is $63.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.25. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.56 and a 52-week high of $85.97.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 37.77%. Equities analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 44.30%.

GILD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.93.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

