Gladstone Land (LAND) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th. Analysts expect Gladstone Land to post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

LAND opened at $18.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $435.28 million, a PE ratio of -150.49 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.40 and a 200-day moving average of $15.27. Gladstone Land has a 52-week low of $9.61 and a 52-week high of $19.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.74%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. DA Davidson began coverage on Gladstone Land in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

About Gladstone Land

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 127 farms, comprised of approximately 94,000 acres in 13 different states, valued at approximately $1.0 billion.

