Global Net Lease (GNL) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Global Net Lease stock opened at $18.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 123.40 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.80. Global Net Lease has a one year low of $8.77 and a one year high of $21.50.

Get Global Net Lease alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Global Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Global Net Lease has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.63.

About Global Net Lease

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

Further Reading: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Global Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.