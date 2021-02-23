Global X MSCI China Large-Cap 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIL) Stock Price Down 4.7%

Global X MSCI China Large-Cap 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIL)’s share price dropped 4.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $45.00 and last traded at $45.00. Approximately 25,552 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 324% from the average daily volume of 6,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.20.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.86.

