Globant (NYSE:GLOB) PT Raised to $240.00 at Wedbush

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) had its price objective lifted by Wedbush from $215.00 to $240.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Globant from $203.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Globant from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Globant from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Globant in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Globant from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Globant currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $224.25.

Shares of NYSE:GLOB opened at $214.64 on Friday. Globant has a fifty-two week low of $70.83 and a fifty-two week high of $244.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.44. The firm has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.35 and a beta of 1.24.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.20. Globant had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 6.40%. As a group, research analysts predict that Globant will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GLOB. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Globant by 460.7% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,610,111 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $55,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,944 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Globant by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,209,810 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $916,096,000 after purchasing an additional 530,672 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Globant in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,398,000. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Globant by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 957,758 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $171,649,000 after purchasing an additional 224,689 shares during the period. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Globant by 196.9% in the 4th quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 261,260 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $56,853,000 after purchasing an additional 173,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

About Globant

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, and natural language understanding services. It also provides process appraisal, automated, process evolution, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, consultancy, fast prototyping, app evolution, platform integration, and hardware integration services.

