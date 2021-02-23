GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) Stock Price Down 7.7%

GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC)’s stock price dropped 7.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.36 and last traded at $3.50. Approximately 1,346,797 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 66% from the average daily volume of 813,374 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.79.

Separately, Roth Capital boosted their target price on GlycoMimetics from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th.

Get GlycoMimetics alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.61. The stock has a market cap of $167.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 2.46.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLYC. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in GlycoMimetics during the fourth quarter worth $3,382,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in GlycoMimetics during the fourth quarter worth $1,881,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in GlycoMimetics by 181.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 716,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,693,000 after acquiring an additional 461,600 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in GlycoMimetics by 10.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,896,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,553,000 after acquiring an additional 365,096 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in GlycoMimetics by 62.1% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 431,037 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 165,161 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC)

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. The company's drug candidate include rivipansel, a pan-selectin antagonist, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis in sickle cell disease.

Recommended Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for GlycoMimetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlycoMimetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.