GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GN Store Nord A/S offers medical hearing instruments, professional and consumer headsets. The Company’s operating segments include GN Netcom, GN ReSound and Others. GN Netcom segment sells hands-free communications solutions in the form of headsets for mobile phones and traditional phones. GN ReSound segment operates within the hearing instrument industry, and produces and sells hearing healthcare instruments and related products. It offers hearing aids and accessories under the ReSound, Beltone and Interton brand names. GN Store Nord A/S is based in Ballerup, Denmark. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of GN Store Nord A/S in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley raised GN Store Nord A/S from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. GN Store Nord A/S currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $265.00.

Shares of GNNDY opened at $274.14 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $243.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.82. GN Store Nord A/S has a 52 week low of $123.32 and a 52 week high of $275.25. The stock has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.33 and a beta of 0.47.

GN Store Nord A/S Company Profile

GN Store Nord A/S develops, manufactures, and markets medical, professional, and consumer audio solutions in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through GN Hearing and GN Audio segments. The GN Hearing segment produces and sells hearing instruments and products.

