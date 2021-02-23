goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO) (TSE:GSY) Director Sean Morrison Sells 500 Shares

goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO) (TSE:GSY) Director Sean Morrison sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$126.34, for a total value of C$63,167.50.

GSY stock opened at C$128.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.35, a current ratio of 12.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.64. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.90 billion and a PE ratio of 14.65. goeasy Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$21.08 and a twelve month high of C$128.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$103.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$82.97.

goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO) (TSE:GSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported C$2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.96 by C$0.28. The business had revenue of C$173.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$170.33 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that goeasy Ltd. will post 9.8000001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GSY has been the subject of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO) from C$122.00 to C$141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO) from C$108.00 to C$143.00 in a report on Friday. Cormark lifted their price objective on goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO) from C$120.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO) from C$106.00 to C$137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Beacon Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO) in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$140.25.

goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO) Company Profile

goeasy Ltd. provides loans and other financial services to consumers in Canada. It also leases household products to consumers. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans, and secured saving loans; loan protection plans; and an optional home and auto benefits products, which offers road side assistance and a suite of other support services, as well as credit monitoring services.

