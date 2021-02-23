Golar LNG (GLNG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 29th. The shipping company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.07). Golar LNG had a positive return on equity of 0.73% and a negative net margin of 55.97%. The firm had revenue of $94.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.34 million. On average, analysts expect Golar LNG to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Golar LNG stock opened at $11.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Golar LNG has a 52 week low of $4.54 and a 52 week high of $15.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.76.

GLNG has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on Golar LNG from $13.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Golar LNG from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.42.

About Golar LNG

Golar LNG Limited provides infrastructure for the liquefaction, transportation, regasification, and downstream distribution of LNG. It operates through three segments: Vessel Operations, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and Power. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers, FLNG, and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of gas to power projects, as well as LNG distribution operations.

