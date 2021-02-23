Goldmoney (OTCMKTS:XAUMF) Trading 1.4% Higher

Goldmoney Inc. (OTCMKTS:XAUMF) shares rose 1.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.64 and last traded at $2.58. Approximately 80,482 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 185,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.55.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.10.

About Goldmoney (OTCMKTS:XAUMF)

Goldmoney Inc operates as a precious metal focused investment company worldwide. The company is involved in the investment, custody, and storage of physical precious metals through Goldmoney.com online platform; and gold and silver collateralized lending and borrowing through LendBorrowTrust.com, as well as coin retailing and lending.

