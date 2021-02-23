Gossamer Bio (GOSS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.80) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

GOSS opened at $10.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $830.27 million, a PE ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 17.36, a current ratio of 17.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Gossamer Bio has a 52 week low of $7.52 and a 52 week high of $16.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.92.

GOSS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Gossamer Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective (up from $15.00) on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

Gossamer Bio Company Profile

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. It is developing GB001, an oral antagonist of prostaglandin D2 receptor 2, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma; in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with chronic rhinosinusitis both with and without nasal polyps; and in translational Phase 2 clinical trial in patients with chronic spontaneous urticarial.

