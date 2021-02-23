Graham (NYSE:GHC) Hits New 1-Year High at $618.06

Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $618.06 and last traded at $616.99, with a volume of 833 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $614.03.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Graham from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th.

Get Graham alerts:

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $573.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $470.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This is a positive change from Graham’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 3rd.

In other Graham news, CAO Marcel A. Snyman sold 72 shares of Graham stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.90, for a total transaction of $38,008.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,439.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew Stephen Rosen sold 3,568 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.10, for a total value of $1,616,660.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,366,878.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,222 shares of company stock worth $11,833,409. 15.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Graham by 3.6% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 3,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Graham by 103.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in Graham in the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Graham by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Graham by 12.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. 63.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Graham (NYSE:GHC)

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials; data science education, and training and healthcare simulation services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to Purdue University Global.

Further Reading: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for Graham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.