Grand City Properties S.A. (FRA:GYC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Grand City Properties S.A. (FRA:GYC) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €23.44 ($27.57).

GYC has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €24.50 ($28.82) price objective on Grand City Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Grand City Properties in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on Grand City Properties and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Nord/LB set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on Grand City Properties and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €25.00 ($29.41) target price on Grand City Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th.

GYC traded down €0.10 ($0.12) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting €20.36 ($23.95). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 321,954 shares. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €20.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of €20.73. Grand City Properties has a fifty-two week low of €16.61 ($19.54) and a fifty-two week high of €20.14 ($23.69).

Grand City Properties Company Profile

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in Berlin, North Rhine Westphalia, Dresden, Leipzig, Halle, Nuremberg, FÃ¼rth, Munich, Mannheim, Frankfurt, Bremen, London, Mainz, and Hamburg.

