Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Graphic Packaging in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.32. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Graphic Packaging’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on GPK. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.63.

GPK opened at $16.22 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Graphic Packaging has a one year low of $10.40 and a one year high of $18.22.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its position in Graphic Packaging by 3,763.8% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 5,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 5,721 shares in the last quarter. Grace Capital purchased a new position in Graphic Packaging in the third quarter worth $94,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the third quarter valued at about $115,000. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the fourth quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the fourth quarter valued at about $186,000. Institutional investors own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

