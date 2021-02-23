Graviocoin Price Tops $0.0387 on Exchanges (GIO)

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. Graviocoin has a total market cap of $2.79 million and $934.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Graviocoin has traded down 11.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Graviocoin token can now be purchased for about $0.0387 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.93 or 0.00362345 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000098 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 31.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00004087 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000506 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 23.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0874 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003206 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002760 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000415 BTC.

Graviocoin Profile

GIO is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 tokens. The official website for Graviocoin is www.gravio.net. Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

Graviocoin Token Trading

Graviocoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graviocoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Graviocoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

