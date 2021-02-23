Gray Television (GTN.A) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of GTN.A opened at $17.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67. Gray Television has a one year low of $8.55 and a one year high of $21.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.15 and its 200-day moving average is $14.53.

Separately, TheStreet raised Gray Television from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th.

About Gray Television

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

