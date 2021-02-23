Great Eastern Energy (LON:GEEC) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $10.31

Great Eastern Energy Co. Limited (LON:GEEC) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 10.31 ($0.13) and traded as low as GBX 8 ($0.10). Great Eastern Energy shares last traded at GBX 8.03 ($0.10), with a volume of 89,957 shares.

The company has a market cap of £11.32 million and a PE ratio of 3.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 9.07 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 10.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.81.

About Great Eastern Energy (LON:GEEC)

Great Eastern Energy Corporation Limited engages in exploring, developing, extracting, distributing, and marketing coal bed methane and compressed natural gas in India. It owns interests in the Raniganj (South) block that covers an area of approximately 210 square kilometers located in West Bengal; and Mannargudi block, which covers an area of approximately 667 square kilometers situated in Mannargudi, Tamil Nadu.

