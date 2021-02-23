Great Lakes Advisors LLC Acquires 316 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 80,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 316 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $13,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $182,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 7.6% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 40,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,718,000 after buying an additional 2,830 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 31.2% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 146.2% during the third quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,466,000 after acquiring an additional 35,204 shares in the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on TXN. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $154.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.71.

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total transaction of $777,170.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,064,137.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 30,658 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.41, for a total transaction of $5,439,035.78. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 73,304 shares in the company, valued at $13,004,862.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 544,325 shares of company stock worth $92,809,465 in the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TXN stock opened at $173.09 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $172.20 and its 200 day moving average is $155.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.72, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $93.09 and a 12 month high of $181.80. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.30. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 77.86%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

