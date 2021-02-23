Great Lakes Advisors LLC Acquires 89,656 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 541.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,206 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,656 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $15,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Community Trust & Investment Co. grew its position in NIKE by 1.7% in the third quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 85,379 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $10,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its position in shares of NIKE by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 167,474 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $21,025,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 9.4% in the third quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC grew its position in NIKE by 55.9% during the third quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 53,936 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $6,815,000 after acquiring an additional 19,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 target price on NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on NIKE from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on NIKE from $137.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.63.

NKE opened at $136.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.10, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $141.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.43. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $147.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.46%.

In related news, VP Chris L. Abston sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $2,843,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Timothy D. Cook sold 52,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.91, for a total value of $6,963,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,433 shares in the company, valued at $7,423,033.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 444,500 shares of company stock worth $62,461,870. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Read More: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.