Great Lakes Advisors LLC Buys 16,993 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 249,927 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,993 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $10,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Fure Financial Corp bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. Savior LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 280.3% during the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of SPEM stock opened at $45.77 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $25.10 and a 1-year high of $47.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.09 and a 200 day moving average of $40.26.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.