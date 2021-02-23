Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $8.49 Million Stock Position in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 227,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,290 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $8,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Avis Budget Group by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 18,048,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $475,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359,688 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Avis Budget Group by 25.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,373,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $167,753,000 after buying an additional 1,304,257 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,632,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,970,000 after buying an additional 423,078 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,487,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 211.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 438,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,545,000 after buying an additional 297,694 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Avis Budget Group news, Director Srs Investment Management, Llc bought 57,310 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.53 per share, with a total value of $2,208,154.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 118,358 shares of company stock worth $4,600,744 over the last three months. Insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CAR shares. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Avis Budget Group from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (up from $34.00) on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research note on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Avis Budget Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.86.

Shares of CAR opened at $50.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 2.31. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.35 and a 12-month high of $52.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.87.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 199.17% and a negative net margin of 7.28%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post -6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 575 dealer-operated and 420 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

