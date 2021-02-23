Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $9.60 Million Stake in The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) by 64.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 191,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 346,766 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.31% of The Children’s Place worth $9,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PLCE. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in The Children’s Place by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,290,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,751,000 after acquiring an additional 168,849 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in The Children’s Place by 13.7% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 621,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,616,000 after buying an additional 75,121 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in The Children’s Place by 76.9% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 349,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,914,000 after acquiring an additional 152,030 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of The Children’s Place in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,468,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Children’s Place by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 273,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,759,000 after purchasing an additional 22,852 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLCE opened at $69.04 on Tuesday. The Children’s Place, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.25 and a 12-month high of $79.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PLCE. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on The Children’s Place from $48.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of The Children’s Place from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of The Children’s Place from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup lowered shares of The Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the company from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Children’s Place from $20.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.18.

The Children’s Place Company Profile

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

