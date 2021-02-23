Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 14,472 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC cut its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 20.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,942 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 14,472 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $16,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the software company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the software company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 993 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 0.5% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 7,731 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harfst & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Autodesk by 2.6% during the third quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADSK opened at $297.70 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $302.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $266.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.38 and a twelve month high of $321.13.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $952.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.00 million. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 1,423.72% and a net margin of 11.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ADSK shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on Autodesk from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $342.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $285.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Autodesk from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $239.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $288.71.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

